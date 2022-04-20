Salman Khan calls himself SRK's fan

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he is a fan of his friend and contemporary Shah Rukh Khan. The 50-year-old actor made the revelation on Twitter while sharing the trailer of SRK's much-awaited film "Fan". "@beingsalmankhan being a fan of @iamsrk," Salman wrote. This is not the first time the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star has promoted Shah Rukh's film. Before the release of "Diwale," Salman posted a series of promtional tweets and Dubsmash videos. Returning the favour, the "Chennai Express" actor also made videos on "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" title track. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Fan" features Shah Rukh in double avatars, one as a superstar and the other his young lookalike admirer, Gaurav. The movie is due to hit theaters on April 15.