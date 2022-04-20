Salman Khan backs Sneha Ullal's 'Bezubaan Ishq'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for being a mentor to many young ladies in B-Town. One such light-eyed beauty Sneha Ullal, who is better known as Aishwarya Rai's lookalike is back in the showbiz world with her upcoming venture 'Bezubaan Ishq'. The 'Lucky�No Time For Love' actress will be seen on the silver screen after a long hiatus. 'Bezubaan Ishq' has been directed by Jashwant Gangani and produced by C.J. Gadara and Dinesh Likhiya. The film stars Mugdha Godse, Sneha Ullal and Nishant in important roles. 'Dabangg' Salman took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a link to the new song of Sneha's film. The film is slated to release on June 26, 2015. Here check out the song: