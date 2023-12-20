Salman Khan attends Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Sohail Khan's Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Family, and Bollywood A-Listers Gather for a Glittering Celebration. Joy, Glamour, and Tiger 3 Success Mark the Grand Occasion.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): As Sohail Khan turned a year older on December 20, his entire family gathered to wish him on this special day. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also arrived to take part in his brother's birthday celebration.



The actor can be seen getting out of his luxury car and entering the premises in a video. He exuded swagger in a black t-shirt and burgundy-coloured trousers.

Apart from him, Sohail's birthday celebration included his father Salim Khan, mothers Helen and Salma Khan, sister Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri. Along with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and their children, Ahil and Ayat Sharma, Salman's other sister Arpita Khan also made an appearance.

Arpita donned a floor-length, black dress with a flowery design. She arrived with her family, wearing no jewellery, no cosmetics, and her hair parted. Aayush looked great in matching grey trousers and a T-shirt. Additionally, their children made adorable camera poses outside the venue.

The bash was also attended by Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Baba Siddique, Iulia Vantur, Shabir Ahluwalia, Arbaaz, Arhaan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza, Nikhil Dwivedi and Arman Malik and Mandana Karimi.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

—ANI