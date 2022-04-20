Salman Khan attends Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party but SRK gives it a miss

New Delhi: The much hyped Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party that was celebrated yesterday at Taj Land Ends, witnessed Salman Khan's presence, however Shah Rukh Khan was missing. The 49-year-old actor, who made headlines by hugging the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star last year, made everyone lure for his presence this time. Meanwhile, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kabir Khan and Sunil Shetty also joined the celebration with Salman's family, as this was the first time Khan bought his family to the Iftar party. ANI