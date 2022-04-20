Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma not pairing yet!

Anushka Sharma may be just eight films old, but the actress has already worked with Aamir and Shah Rukh. In fact, she has worked with SRK in two films � Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Her movie with Aamir Khan � PK � went on to create box-office history. It wasn�t surprising then when rumours of her being signed opposite Salman Khan for Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, started doing the rounds. When the actress was asked about signing the coveted Yash Raj film, she brushed aside the rumours. She said, �I have still not been approached for Sultan. I have not even spoken to Ali Abbas Zafar about the film. I don�t know where these rumours started.� But the actress sure wants to work with Salman. �Anybody would love to work with Salman. But as of now, I have three releases this year (NH 10, Bombay Velvet and Dil Dhadakne Do) and after that I will start shooting for Karan Johar�s film.