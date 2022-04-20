Salman Khan amazed by Ashmit Patel

Mumbai: Salman Khan doesn�t refrain from admiring people who are talented in their own sphere. The superstar, who has been instrumental in resurrecting careers of many film personalities, took to Twitter to heap praise on Ashmit Patel. The hunk of an actor�s tweet read: From Salman�s tweet, it is apparent that actor Ashmit Patel, is now a DJ too! Patel�s Twitter bio reads: �Actor, DJ, wannabe environmentalist, fitness maniac, Texas Longhorn, Goa freak!!! (sic).� Brother of actress Amisha Patel, had begun his acting career with �Inteha� in 2003. But none of his films since then impressed the Box Office. The actor had been a part of controversial reality show �Bigg Boss� season 4 and featured in Salman�s �Jai Ho� last year. Here�s wishing DJ Ashmit Patel all the very best.