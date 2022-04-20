Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai together at Mehboob Studios?

New Delhi: Sometimes fate brings people together. And curiosity is always raised when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets even near Salman Khan. According to a report in Bollywood Life Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are shooting at Mehboob Studios albeit separately. While the actor is busy with a Being Human campaign, and Aishwarya is at the venue for a magazine cover photo-shoot. Other actors too have bumped into their exes. Shahid and Kareena are working in a film together after so many years of not talking to each other. Amitabh and Rekha too come into the rumour circles time and again, but the couple who had defined moving on is Deepika and Ranbir - working in many films together post their break up.