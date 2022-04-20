Salman Khan's trial under Arms Act adjourned till August 19

Jodhpur: Salman Khan's trial under Arms Act in a court here has been adjourned till August 19 as the actor has challenged the lower court's verdict in the high court. The high court has stayed the trail in the lower court until a criminal miscellaneous petition moved by Salman in the high court was decided. The actor had moved the high court seeking permission to allow them to recall five prosecution witnesses including the then district magistrate Rajat Kumar Mishra and the Investigation Officer (ASP) Ashok Patni, after the two subsequent rejections of the same plea by the trail and then the ACJM court. "The high court had allowed our petition on May 28 staying the trial in the ACJM (Rural) court until the petition was not decided," said Salman's counsel H M Saraswat. On the other hand, the arguments in the high court took place on Monday, which remained incomplete. The court will now proceed with the arguments on July 28. "Keeping this in mind, the trial court also deferred the hearing of the case till August 19," Saraswat said. Salman had appeared in the trial court for recording of statements on April 29, where he had pleaded innocence. The court had, then, given him a chance to produce evidence on May 4. "But this could not happen on account of the petitions by the defence seeking re-examination of the five prosecution witnesses, first in the trial court itself and then the session court," said government counsel Mahipal Bishnoi. PTI