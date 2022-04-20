Salman Khan's special post for 'Dear Zindagi'

Mumbai: (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan promoted good friend Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's latest release "Dear Zindagi" with a special message on Twitter.





The 50-year-old actor took to the micro-blogging website to ask his fans to go and watch Gauri Shinde's directorial venture.





"Enjoy #DearZindagi @aliaa08 @iamsrk on anti obesity day. #Indiafightsobesity @DrMuffi I am in! Are you? Be wise to Be healthy and wealthy," Salman wrote along with a shirtless picture of himself.





Alia thanked Salman for supporting her film "Looking too good. Thank you for the mention," she wrote.





"Dear Zindagi" also stars Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar and "Pink" actor Angad Bedi.





