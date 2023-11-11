Salman Khan's 'Farrey', Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kadak Singh' part of IFFI gala premiers line-up

New Delhi: A host of films and shows, including Salman Khan's production Farrey, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kadak Singh and Tamil star Arya's OTT series The Village, will premier at the 2023 International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The movies and shows will be screened as part of 'Gala Premiers', a newly launched segment to connect film stars with the audience.





The 54th edition of the film gala will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The line-up also includes silent film Gandhi Talks, starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathy and Aditi Rao Hydari; actor Siddharth Randheria's Gujarati title Hurry Om Hurry; Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Rautu Ki Beli; and Grey Games (Kannada), starring Vijay Raghvendra.





"The gala premiere further resonates with our latest campaign, 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh,' celebrating cinema from the soil of North, East, South, and West. Together, we celebrate the magic of cinema at its finest in Goa," Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in a statement.





Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan will have a special showcase at the festival, followed by a conversation session between the actor and the movie's producer Karan Johar.





At the festival, Prime Video will premier two of its upcoming Amazon Originals -- Dhootha (Telugu), starring Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy Thiruvothu; and Arya's Tamil show The Village.





Actors Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela's Dil Hai Gray and filmmaker Tarsem Singh's Punjabi movie Dear Jassi, which won the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently, will also be showcased at IFFI.





Prithul Kumar, MD NFDC & Festival Director, said, "As we gather at IFFI to celebrate the art of cinema from around the world, we are reminded that film is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures."





"The Gala premiere segment is a testament to the power of storytelling, and we are honoured to present these captivating films that will inspire and move audiences. Let the magic of the silver screen unite us in the joy of storytelling," he added.

—PTI