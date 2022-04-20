Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' not to release on Eid?

New Delhi: 'Dabangg' Salman Khan after sailing through a difficult tide of time is back to his usual business. The actor is currently in Kashmir shooting for Kabir Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. As his fans await the big release on Eid this year, they might have to wait a little longer than expected. According to a leading daily, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' release date might be pushed ahead from July to September. The makers are yet to complete filming certain parts and due to floods in the region, shooting was put on a halt, reportedly. However, no official statement has been made either by the makers or by the actor as yet. Whether 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' releases on Eid or gets delayed�one thing is for sure, the Salman starrer is definitely going to be a blockbuster hit!