    Salman is happy that 3rd of ‘Tiger’ franchise too is scripting a success story

    Pankaj Sharma
    November15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is over-the-moon with the response that his latest release ‘Tiger 3’ has got and has said that the franchise has been the closest to his heart.

    Salman said: “I’m delighted with the response from (the) audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.”

    Over the weekend, ‘Tiger 3’ collected Rs 148.50 crore net in India and Rs. 240 crore gross box office worldwide.

    He added: “Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

    Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    —IANS

