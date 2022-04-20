Salman goes clean-shaven in new look of 'Sultan'

Mumbai:�Superstar Salman Khan has done away with the beard he was sporting for a while now for "Sultan" and the actor has shared an image of himself from the film's set, sporting a clean-shaven look. With dust on his face and soil gripped in his fist, Salman looks raring to go in the new picture. The intensity and pain in his eyes are palpable. The upcoming sports drama's official Twitter account yesterday posted another photo of Salman, dressed in white. Looking fresh and chiselled, the 50-year-old star defies any possible sign of his age. "Sultan's new look without the moustache will bring Valentine's Day early this year! #OnTheSets #SultanEid2016," the caption read. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is set to hit theatres this Eid, in a much-talked about box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan-led "Raees".