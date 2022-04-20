Salman Fails To Turn Up, Maha Women Panel Issues Fresh Summon

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a fresh summon to Salman Khan asking him to appear before it on July 7 over his rape remarks after the Bollywood superstar failed to turn up today. The actor had sent a letter to the panel yesterday through his lawyer stating that the case is already being heard by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the matter cannot be heard simultaneously at two places. After considering his response, the panel expressed dissatisfaction over the actor's argument. "The Commission and its members today went through the letter given by the actor and we found it unsatisfactory. The letter says that case is already being heard by NCW and henceforth it would tantamount to a case of double zero party. "But we are of the view that our state commission has been conferred with concurrent powers and the case can be heard at both the places simultaneously," MSCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters at the Commission office in suburban Bandra. The Commission has now summoned the actor to appear before it on July 7, she said. The state panel had sent him a notice asking him to appear before it today and explain his position on the matter. When asked what steps the Commission would take if Khan failed to turn up again on July 7, Rahatkar said, "That would be decided that day." Salman had compared himself with a raped woman when quizzed about the gruelling shoot for the movie "Sultan".