Salman, Courtesy Mamata

Wow! Whew!! Wah!!! Kya Baat Hai Veeru: @ 1000-Cr, Salman Khan, Courtesy, Mamata Banerjee + "whoosh, sweep, swipe, swap by Mamata Banerjee in 2024 Parliament elections in West Bengal, the next West Bengal Assembly Elections nullifying the "excessively excited, mega-confident, multi-rainbowed" CPI(M), its Left Front, BJP, Indian National Congress, "riff-raff" parties, I.N.D.I.A. + who else...". Knowing this, the Trinamool Congress Party cadres are doing freewheeling Cha-Cha-Cha, Sallu (Salman Khan)-shaking, Helen (mother of Salman)-dances, etc on the streets of Kolkata, West Bengal state. They are exhilarated with Mamata succeeding in making Salman Khan do a full-fledged made-in-Paschim Bangla, Kolkata, Bangla movie in which, his all globally-famous actions + "etc" will be present. What's more? Mamata Banerjee herself will do a guest role in it. ...Its going to be a hungama of the century+ in West Bengal that today is said to be effete, incongruous. Thus, the state more than 100 years behind the rest of the country, observe innumerable many, but no more...After "Salman Khan or SalluBhai Becomes Synonymous With Bangla", West Bengal will instantly incarnate in to "Naya Bangla", agree majority. And, Mamata? Halo, Hale, Hail Her...Thumbs Up.

P.S.: Wait for Bangali Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan thereafter. Yahoo.

—Soumitra Bose