Salman, Anushka dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen dancing with "Sultan" co-star Anushka Sharma on his 90's romantic hit "Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai" on comedian Kapil Sharma's show. Salman, 50, along with Anushka, 28, are the special guests on "The Kapil Sharma Show" this weekend for the promotion of their recently released film "Sultan". Kapil requested the "Dabangg" actor to dance on "Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai" from his super-hit movie "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!". Being a total sport, Salman happily recreated the steps as Kapil sang the song, a press release issued here said. "Salman was in a jovial mood and was seen having a gala time with Kapil and his team. Kapil requested Salman to dance as he sang the romantic song. Salman readily agreed and did the signature steps of the song," read a statement. "Anushka also joined him. Both Salman and Anushka were surprised to hear Kapil sing so well and appreciated him for his singing." This episode of the show will be aired tonight on Sony Entertainment Television.