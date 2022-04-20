Salman's Haryanvi vibe for 'Sultan' is rocking: Preity Zinta

Mumbai:Actress Preity Zinta has praised her actor-friend Salman Khan for brilliantly getting into the skin of a Haryana-based wrestler in upcoming sports drama "Sultan". Preity, 41, who met the superstar at the Celebrity Cricket League 2016, said she almost failed to recognise her "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" co-star. "Almost didn't recognise Salman when I saw him. His Haryanvi vibe is pretty rocking... I promise all the ladies...," she posted on Twitter. Salman and Preity worked together in a series of films including "Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa", "Jaan-E-Mann" and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega" besides making guest appearances in each other's films. The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star is currently going through a rigorous shooting schedule of "Sultan", which stars Anushka Sharma opposite him. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" fame, the film is expected to hit theatres this Eid.