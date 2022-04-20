Salman's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' scores high at Pakistan box office

New Delhi: Salman Khan's recent blockbuster film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is scoring high even across the borders and has scooped Rs. 38 crores in its first week in Karachi and Islamabad alone leaving behind the collection of other twoPakistani films 'Bin Roye' and 'Wrong Number', which were released over the Eid weekend. Sindh Board of Film Censors' Chairman, Fakhr-e-Alam, said that Salman's production debut and Kabir Khan directed movie's USP is its story, content and the fact that it is a 'family film' and that is also a reason of why it has been given a U certificate. In India, the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer flick has been on a record-breaking spree and has made the quickest 100 crores ever, in its first weekend, and now by the end of the second week the film has made a whopping Rs. 198 crores at the Indian box office. ANI