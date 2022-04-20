Salim-Sulaiman working on song in praise of Lord Shiva

Mumbai: Music composers Salim-Sulaiman have put the release of their much awaited album "Bhoomi 2020" on hold, but they are working on a song about Lord Shiva.

During a chat with Salim on Twitter, a fan made a request saying: "You are a fantastic musician. Expecting lot''s or singles and originals from you. I still get goosebumps when I listen to maula mere or Ali maula or tujhme rab dikhta hai. Will u plz. compose something on Lord Shiva? It''s a request from a fan."

The singer and composer responded saying: "We are working on a song in praise of Lord Shiva."

He also shared that there is a delay in the release of their album "Bhoomi 2020".

"It''s not the best time to release #Bhoomi2020. Humanity is going through a very rough time. Let the planet heal & then we can celebrate with the release of our most awaited album Bhoomi 2020," Salim tweeted referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier interview with IANS, he had revealed: "We have composed and recorded some songs with Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and more. We have an album. The first series of ''Bhoomi'' had released in 1999. We thought it was time to release 2.0."

--IANS