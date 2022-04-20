Salim-Sulaiman launch their fashion merchandise

New Delhi: Music composer duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant are launching their own fashion merchandise label, inspired by their iconic songs, hobbies and personal interests.



The musicians have collaborated with Styched -- a production-on-demand fast fashion company -- to produce their first collection that consists of a line of t-shirts based on the duo''s iconic songs.

The collection aims at recapturing the nostalgia of their musical brilliance. Chart-buster hits like "Kurbaan Hua", "Shukranallah", "Chak De India" and "Yeh Hausla Kaise Jhuke" are part of the first roll-out batch.

Speaking about his new venture, Salim said: "We are super excited! My style is not about big brands and labels hence it is important that our fans and followers relate to our fashion line and we feel proud to wear it ourselves and not just have it as a brand for sale. I am excited to wear each and every piece as I step out."

Sulaiman added: "Our apparel line with Styched is an expression of ourselves and we want fans to be as comfortable as possible in these. Exciting times!"

"This is a significant partnership for us at Styched. We aim to translate celebrity''s persona into relatable apparel and establish connect with fans and enthusiasts and Salim-Sulaiman would resonate so highly with the audience," Durga Dash, COO of Styched shared.

The collection is available for shipping worldwide, especially for fans in USA, Canada and the UK.

