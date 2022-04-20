Sales executive sells off 310 iPhones, flees with Rs 1cr

Vastrapur police on Tuesday registered a complaint against the sales executive of a mobile phone distributor for allegedly escaping with Rs 1.35 crore, which he and his co-workers had collected by selling 310 iPhones. As per primary police investigation, the executive and his subordinates sold the iPhones in wholesale markets across the state between November 2015 and January 2016, and the sales money was collected by the former. However, the executive instead of depositing the collection money into the company's account escaped with it. The complaint filed by manager of Savariyan Techpro Pvt Limited, Shivratan Agarwal, names Pradhumansinh Solanki, who had been working in the company as sales executive for three years, as the main culprit. Other co-workers who allegedly helped Solanki were telecom manager Siddharth Hamirvasia, sales and marketing executive Kurban Hussain, accountant Vipra Satyavadi and peons Bhagyavan Maru and Jagdish Senba. The police have launched a hunt to nab the absconding culprits. In his complaint Agarwal mentioned his suspicions arose when Maru left his job in December and 15 days ago Solanki stopped coming to the office. He alleged that Solanki and five other employees sold iPhones to different phone sellers in the wholesale markets across the state. "Solanki collected the sales money and instead of depositing it into the company's account, escaped with it. The amount of money that was supposed to be deposited in the company's bank account was Rs 1.35 crore," the complaint read. �Ahmedabad Mirror