Sale Of Khadi Textiles

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSME) is implementing the Khadi VikasYojana (KVY) through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), to increase the production and sale of Khadi products. Assistance is provided under following major components of KVY:

(i) Interest Subsidy Eligibility Certificate (ISEC) Scheme provides credit at concessional rate of interest through Banks as per requirement of the Khadi Institutions (KIs) for production of khadi. The institutions are required to pay interest of only 4% and any interest charged by banks over and above 4% are paid by the Government of India through KVIC to the lending banks.

(ii) Under ‘Strengthening Infrastructure of existing weak Khadi Institutions and Assistance for Marketing Infrastructure’, financial assistance is provided to existing weak Khadi Institutions for strengthening their infrastructure and for renovation of Khadi sales outlets.

(iii) ‘Workshed Scheme for Khadi Artisans’ provides assistance for construction of individual as well as group workshed for better work environment.

(iv) Modified Market Development Assistance is distributed among Producing Institutions, Selling Institutions, Artisans and Karyakartas, which in turn increase the working capacity of the Khadi Institutions and Khadi artisans.

In addition, the following steps taken by the Government to increase production and sale of Khadi:

KVIC extends raw material support on credit from Departmental Central Sliver Plants (CSPs) supplying raw material in form of sliver/roving to the needy KIs.

(ii) Centre of Excellence for Khadi has been set up on the Hub and Spoke model with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) New Delhi as Hub along with NIFT Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Shillong-for establishing benchmarked design processes for global standards, creating new fabrics and products and disseminating quality standards for fabrics.

(iii) Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) products are sold through a wide network of 8 Departmental Sales Outlets “Khadi India” and its 18 branches of KVIC and 8035 nationwide Khadi outlets owned by the Khadi Institutions (KIs) across the country.

(iv) KVIC has developed online platform namely- khadiindia.gov.in for sale of KVI products.

(v) KVIC participates every year in India International Trade Fair (IITF) organized by India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO).

(vi) KVIC facilitates marketing support, organizes exhibition where the institutions, entrepreneurs can sale and display their products.

(vii) KVIC conducts Export workshops and has participated in Fashion Shows for the benefit of KVI institutions/units.

(viii) KVIC has been coordinating with Govt. Department and bulk buyers such as Indian Railways, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Central Armed Police Forces, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and other Central & State Govt. Ministries to promote bulk sale of Khadi products.

State-wise details of employment opportunities generated under Khadi across the country including Bundelkhand is given at Annexure-I.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a major credit-linked subsidy programme, is implemented with an aim to generate self-employment opportunities for the rural and urban unemployed persons through establishment of micro-enterprises in non-farm sector, in the country. State-wise estimated employment opportunities created under PMEGP during last five years is given at Annexure-II.

KVIC implements Honey Mission/ Beekeeping programme, a component of Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (KGVY), under beneficiaries are provided with 10 bee boxes with live bee colonies, tool kit and training. State-wise beneficiaries benefitted under Honey Mission during the last five years is given at Annexure-III.