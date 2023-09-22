Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14's on Day 1

New Delhi: High demand for Apple's made-in-India iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models is expected to have resulted in a 100 percent increase in sales compared to the iPhone 14 series on the first day.

On the same day that it began selling iPhones in India and other countries across the world, Apple also made its first "made-in-India" models available.

Sales of the iPhone 15 series on Day 1 were up more than 100% compared to sales of the iPhone 14 at 6 pm IST on the first day of availability. An unnamed source in the sector noted that "there are long queues everywhere, and more people have started coming after their office hours." —Inputs from Agencies