Sale of holi merchandise down in UP's Moradabad amid fear of rising COVID-19 cases

Moradabad: Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in Moradabad said that sales of Holi merchandise are down amid fear of rising COVID-19 cases and the possibility of a lockdown.

Lavi a wholesale trader said, "There were good sales till 10 days before. When the news of a lockdown spread, people started buying less, so retailers are also buying less from us. The customers who used to buy products for Rs 50 are now buying products worth Rs 40."

"We have new products that came into the market. Music pichkari, magic balloon, gulal smoke gun, pubg pichkari, gulal cylinder and many such items. Our business is only for 20 to 25 days in the whole year and due to low sales, we are now worried about a huge loss. If the sales are going to follow this trend then a loss of 15 lakhs is expected," he further said.

"From last two days sales have been down," he added.

Abhaya Kumar, a retail trader from Cantt said, " I came here to buy holi merchandise for my shop. People are buying less this year due to fear of COVID-19. I feel that sales are thirty per cent less than last year."

Holi is a Hindu festival but is celebrated by people of all faiths and caste. Marking the onset of the spring season, the occasion is symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. People smear colours on each other, blurring divides and highlighting unity in diversity.

—ANI