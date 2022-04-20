New Delhi: Youth Affairs and Sports minister, Kiren Rijiju on hiring of Indian and foreign coaches said that coaches will be hired on a contractual basis of 4 yrs keeping in mind with the Olympic Games. He said, "Indian and foreign coaches will be hired on a contractual basis of 4 yrs keeping in mind with the Olympic Games. We have also removed a salary cap of Rs 2 lakh for Indian coaches. These decisions will bring stability in local coaching and training."
Salary cap of Rs 2 lakh removed for Indian coaches: Kiren Rijiju
April20/ 2022
