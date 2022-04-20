Salaries Of UP Govt Employees Will Not Be Cut: Yogi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said salaries of its employees will neither be deferred nor cut amid the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on revenues.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that the condition of the state''s economy is strong and it would deal with the challenge posed by the pandemic, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told newspersons here. There would be no cut or deferment in the salaries of state government employees, Awasthi said, quoting the chief minister. The chief minister is of the view that when he has asked private agencies to pay full salary to their employees in this hour of crisis, it is the responsibility of the state government to pay its employees as well, Awasthi pointed out. Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana have announced deferment of payment of full salaries to the chief minister, officers and employees, saying their revenue streams have dried up due to the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus. PTI