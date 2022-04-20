Sakshi Tanwar Is A One Take Actress, Says Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has heaped praise on his "Dangal" co-star Sakshi Tanwar. Sakshi essays the role of Aamir's wife in the wrestling drama, which is slated to release on December 23. The 51-year-old star says the film's director Nitesh Tiwari was impressed with Sakshi's test following which she became a part of the project. "My mother watches television serials and she loves Sakshi. I told Nitesh (Tiwari) to try her (Sakshi for the role of my wife in 'Dangal'). Nitesh liked the test and that's how she came on board. She is fantastic and unbelievable. She gives the best shot in just one take," Aamir told reporters here. "She (Sakshi) is skilled, she feels the emotions while doing the scene. I found it rare in an actor. I was struggling and she was all OK. I was taking seven-eight takes and she used to do things in one take. She is such a joy to work with," the "Dhoom 3" actor said. Sakshi has become a household name with her performances in daily soaps like "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Bade Aache Lagte Hai". The film features Fatima Shaikh as Geeta Phogat, Sanya Malhotra as Babita Kumari, daughters of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, essayed by Aamir. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar will play younger versions of the daughters. "It was outstanding working with all four girls. They were unbelievable. These girls are new but were effortless. I was amazed as I am (in the) industry for over 25 years. I am proud of them. These young actors are very focused and talented," Aamir said. "They learnt wrestling and even get the dialect right. They pushed their limits. Suhani is little darling (and) we all love her. Zaira is very talented young girl. Sania is my favourite (and) my heart goes out to her. I connect more with her emotionally and Fatima is very talented. All four are talented," he said. Meanwhile the "PK" star says in real life he encourages his daughter Ira. "Ira is interested in sports and painting. Both Reena and I and also Kiran encourage our kids to do what makes them happy and learn about things they are interested in," he adds.