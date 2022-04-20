Sakshi Mishra's Husband Attacked At Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: Ajitesh Kumar, husband of BJP MLA's daughter Sakshi Mishra was allegedly attacked by a group of lawyers in Allahabad High Court on Monday.

The couple has approached the court for seeking protection from the BJP MLA, who has allegedly threatened his daughter for marrying a Dalit. The incident took place when the policemen and women constable were taking the couple to the chamber of the Justice in the Court premises.

While hearing the matter, Justice Y K Srivastava rebuked the police for its laxity and gave directions for full police protection to be provided to the petitioners Sakshi and Ajitesh.

After marrying Dalit youth Ajitesh, Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi had filed a petition in the the High Court seeking protection.

In the petition, Sakshi states that they have a threat to their life from her father and some other family members as she married a Dalit youth. The petitioner states that both of them are adults and have married as per their will in a temple. The petition also alleges that the Bareilly police worked under pressure from her MLA father. UNI