Sakshi Malik recalls Rio bronze & her fight till the end

New Delhi: Star Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik gives all-credit to a three-month training camp that helped her "immensely" win an Olympic medal in Rio in 2016. "Before the Rio Olympics, we had training camps abroad wherein we could train with partners from different countries. I had wrestling matches against World and Olympic medallists," said Malik while speaking on the show 'The A-Game' hosted by ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. "I learned a lot of techniques and gained a lot of experience. So, the three-month training period abroad was very important for me. The training camp gave me a lot of exposure and it helped me immensely to win an Olympic medal," said the wrestler.



