Sakshi Maharaj's 'Kabristaan' Remark Aimed At Spreading Communal Tension: Congress

Lucknow: The Congress Party on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj's controversial 'Kabristaan' remark is part of a communal atmosphere being created by the saffron party amid the ongoing assembly elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

"Every religion follows its own ritual. If there will be need of 'kabristaan' then it will be constructed. Similarly, if there would be need of 'shamshaan' then it would be made. This cannot be affected by provocative statements of any leader or saint," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI. Echoing similar views, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said Sakshi Maharaj's statement aims at spreading communalism and widening the gap between Hindus and Muslims.

"This shows the BJP's disappointment. They don't have any issue to discuss," Agarwal told ANI. The Samajwadi Party leader further said that the BJP could clearly see its failure in the assembly polls, adding that is the reason for the saffron party allowing its party leaders to speak whatever they want to. Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for making controversial statements, yesterday said that a law should be enforced to stop the construction of Kabristaan (graveyard) and Muslims should be cremated since there is not enough land for graveyards.

"Whether it is named Kabristaan (graveyard) or Shamshaan (crematoriums), nobody needs to be buried. There are 2-2.5 crore Hindu saints in this country who should have a memorial after their death. That will require land. There are 20 crore Muslims, all of them need a grave. Where is the land in Hindustan?" he said while addressing a public rally in Unnao.