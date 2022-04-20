Saksham CNG Car & Auto Rally By GAIL Gas Limited

Meerut (The Hawk): GAIL Gas Limited under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), today, organized Saksham CNG Car & Auto Rally in the city to spread awareness about the conservation and efficient use of CNG as fuel. This Car rally was flagged off from Sir Chhotu Ram Institute of Engineering & Technology, Meerut by Shri Rajendra Agarwal, Member of Parliament, Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency. Shri Kapil Kumar Jain(CGM), Shri Vinay Kumar(GM), along with other officers from GAIL Gas were present during the occasion.

The theme of the event is based on "Green and Clean Energy". More than 100 Participants drove the CNG Vehicle on the 15 km rally route and promoted the usage of Green and Clean Fuel CNG. 3 Winners of the rally were awarded. This event is the best platform to align with the government's ambitious energy vision and help others make informed about energy choices. It helps in inculcating the eco friendly and energy-efficient lifestyle among the city dwellers and understanding the need to opt for clean fuel and contribute towards the sustainability of our ecosystem.

GAIL Gas Limited is operating through 12 numbers of CNG Stations in the city and supplying CNG to the transport sector. CNG is an efficient, Eco Friendly and Economical fuel of the century. CNG is 30 to 50% cheaper than diesel per liter. The fuel consumption is also better, thus making CNG more cost-efficient. Cars that run on CNG, emit 30% less carbon dioxide, 80% less Carbon Monoxide than variants burning diesel or petrol. In CNG Vehicles, 44% fewer hydrocarbons are produced in comparison to gasoline-powered vehicles. The payback period is less than a year while considering the higher cost of CNG operated vehicles. CNG burns cleaner when compared to traditional petrol and diesel. Carbon monoxide emissions are reduced by roughly 80 percent, and 44 percent fewer hydrocarbons are produced in comparison to gasoline-powered vehicles.

About GAIL Gas Limited: GAIL Gas Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL India Limited and a leading City Gas Distribution Company is poised to accelerate City Gas Distribution business. Yes!! Bringing natural gas to your City. The company is supplying natural gas- the new age fuel, which is efficient, non-polluting, economical, and the cleanest among fossil fuels to households, industries, commercial units, and the transport sector. In the domestic segment, PNG is used as the substitute for LPG and other more polluting fuels like coal, wood, etc. In industrial and commercial installations, PNG replaces fuels like Furnace Oil (FO), Light Diesel Oil (LDO), Propane, Commercial LPG, Coal, Wood, Pet-Coke etc.