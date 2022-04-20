SAKSHAM-2021 Begins At Dehradun With Theme 'Green And Clean Energy'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Oil & Gas Conservation awareness drive SAKSHAM 2021(Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsava) set-off at B.S Negi Bhawan, ONGC, Dehradun with full enthusiasm by lighting the ceremonial lamp by Group General Manager - Head Corporate Administration Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain. The inauguration of the month long program (15th January-15th February 2021) was conducted on virtual mode keeping in view the protocols and guidelines regarding the COVID-19.

The Chief Guest GGM, Head Corporate Administration - Mr. V. K Jain administered the SAKSHAM pledge to the participants in Hindi and English respectively. In his inaugural address he highlighted that effective energy management is the best way of utilizing energy efficiently. Emphasizing on the importance of energy conservation, he stressed on the need for conservation of fast depleting hydrocarbon reserves and advised all the participants to take maximum efforts in savings of natural resources by following simple steps towards various conservation measures to secure future of next generation.

Earlier Mr. Z.S Alaria, GM (E)-I/C TA-EA, Coordinator of SAKSHAM-2021 started the program with the welcome address program appraisal and elaborated on the necessity of Oil and Gas conservation for the generations to come and appealed all employees to take part actively in various activities for creating awareness in conserving Petroleum Products and requested all employees and their family members to take online fuel conservation pledge through PCRA SAKSHAM website.

In order to generate awareness among the masses about the necessity of conserving petroleum products during SAKSHAM- 2021, Technical Services under the inspiration and support of ED-Chief Technical Services, Mr. D.R Kamble has chalked out various programs for the awareness of various target groups consisting of Domestic, Transport, Industrial and Agriculture sector. Behind all these activities, there lies the sincere efforts of the team Technical Services, Dehradun comprising of SE (E) Mr. Diwas Joshi, AEE (M) Mr. Virendra Singh, AEE (I) Mr. R. K Goyal and AEE(M) Mr. Mahipal Singh. The program was aptly compered by Mrs Garima Verma SE (M) and Vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Diwas Joshi, SE (E).