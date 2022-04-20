Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsava) Cyclothon 2021 Organized At Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): ONGC Dehradun and PCRA organised Saksham Cyclothon as per COVID -19 guidelines issued by the government at ONGC Kendriye Vidyalay Sports Ground, Dehradun on 31st January 2021. Awareness drive SAKSHAM 2021 with the Theme "Green and Clean Energy".

The chilling winter winds at 6:30 am in the cold January morning could not mar the enthusiasm of more than 250 cyclist who registered online and gathered at ONGC KV Sports complex Dehradun.

Mayor Dehradun Mr. Sunil Uniyal Gama was the Chief Guest on the occasion. ED- Basin Manager Frontier Basins Mr. Tarun Shah, ED- HoI ONGC Academy Mr. Manoj Barthwal, GGM(D)- Head IDT Mr. G. Venkateswaran, GGM-Head Corporate Administration Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain, Sub Regional Officer PCRA Mr. Neeraj Gupta also graced the occasion.

The Saksham Pledge was administered by Mayor Dehradun Mr. Sunil Uniyal Gama to all present on the occasion..

Mayor Dehradun Mr. Sunil Uniyal Gama addressing the gathering appreciated the joint effort of ONGC and PCRA for organizing the Saksham Cyclothon in this pandemic times as per the guidelines of government. He said, today cycle a symbol of status and health once was the poorman's need, he motivated all the participants to cycle more to keep oneself fit and at the same time conserve environment and fuel. He said that during the lockdown more people have become enthusiast cyclists to keep themselves heakthy and fit. He thanked ONGC for its support extended to them from time to time.

ED- HoI ONGC Academy Mr. Manoj Barthwal in his address welcomed the participants and appreciated their enthusiasm to be the part of the cyclothon in the chilling winter morning. He said that if Cycling is made a habit it will help us a lot in keeping the environment clean. There will be reduction in carbon emission which will make world more cleaner and safer.

Earlier GGM- Head Corporate Administration Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain warmly welcomed the Chief Guest, and all the participants, Sub-Regional Officer PCRA Dehradun Mr. Neeraj Gupta. He thanked all the dignitaries present on the occasion for taking out time from their busy schedule to be a part of the Saksham Cyclothon which shows there enthusiasm and dedication. Further speaking Mr. Jain said that the cyclothon is organized to create awareness amongst the masses to make cycling a part of their daily life and help keep the environment clean and green and themselves healthy and fit.

GM- Incharge General Administration and Hospitality Mr. Ajay Kalsi, Incharge GM-Incharge (E&T)-Co-ordinator Saksham Cyclothon, Mr. Rajneesh Badoni, GM- Incharge CSR and Official Language Mr.R.R. Dwivedi, GM (E&T) Mr. Kamlesh Dobhal, GM-Incharge HR/ER Mr. N. Mahalingam, Incharge MM Mr. B. Senthil, DGM(F&A) Mr. A.K. Saxena were also present on the occasion.

The program was ably compered and co-ordinated by GM( E&T) Mr. Rajneesh Badoni.

The Cyclothon which commenced from ONGC Kendriye Vidyalay pedalled through Chakrata Road. Bindal Bridge, Clock Tower, Rajpur Road, Dilaram Chowk, Garhi Cantt, KDMIPE Chowk covering an approximate 12 km route and culminated at ONGC Kendriye Vidyalay Sports Complex again.