Sakhiyan Club Members Celebrate Teej Festival

Dehradun (The Hawk): City-based women's club 'Sakhiyan' celebrated the festival of Teej with great fun and fervor at Hotel Ajanta Continental today.

The program commenced with welcoming all the members and a lamp lighting ceremony by President Seema Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, and Treasurer Nimisha Jain.

The major attraction of the program was the Teej Queen Competition, wherein Poonam Jain, Bhakti Kapoor, Tanisha Jain, Neeru Gupta, Pushpa Kukreja, Neeta Dhawan, Aanchal Jain, Amita Singhal, Manju Harnal, Geeta Garg, and Kavita Sahni were awarded the title of Teej Queen.

In the Dance competition, Amita and Anita were awarded with the first position whereas in the Umbrella Competition Babita Jain stood as the winner.

During the program, several dance performances were held on various folk songs of Sawan. Various competitions, including Umbrella Competition, Rajasthani Folk Dance Competition, and Teej Queen Competition, were also held to mark the celebrations.

The judges of the various held competitions were Bharatnatyam Master Veena Agarwal, Smriti Lal, and Sunita Rastogi.

The program was conducted by Sarika Jain and Apoorva Jain and managed by Suman Jain, Sarika Jain, Monika Harsh Jain, Shikha Jain, Karishma Jain, Monika Jain, and Apoorva Jain.

Also present on the occasion were Usha Bansal, Amita Chauhan, Pushpa Kukreja, Mridula Rastogi, Taruna Bansal, and Komal Vohra, among many others.