Sakhiyan Club Celebrates Holi

Dehradun-based Sakhiyan Club celebrated the festival of Holi with great fun and fervor at Hotel Highland today.The program witnessed a lot of fun-based activities and games. Some of the members including Alokita Jain, Prachi Jain, Beena Agarwal, Ritu Goyal, Sangeeta Gupta, Ruby Vaish, and Anita Gupta presented amazing dance performances on various Holi songs.Later, the members played Holi with natural flowers. The title of Holi Queen was presented to Neeru and Amita Gupta.The program was successfully conducted by Renu Jain, Mamta Bhatia, Sonika Agarwal, and Beena JainAlso present on the occasion were Seema Jain, Sangeeta Jain, Nimisha Jain, Mridula Rastogi, Manju Jain, Kavita, and Namrata among many more.