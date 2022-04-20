Saints Slam Priyanka Gandhi's Saffron Statement

Ayodhya: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra''s statement on saffron has reportedly irked the saints and seers in Ayodhya.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple said: "Targeting saffron is not right. Why should the chief minister not wear saffron? The Congress has been trying to wipe out saffron from the country, but has not succeeded and never will. Priyanka is now trying to turn Muslims into anti-nationals. This will bring bad news for the Congress."

The seer further said that the police became a victim of atrocities and their vehicles were torched during the recent anti-CAA protests. Those responsible for this were now being identified through video footage and they will be made to pay for the damage they have done. Yogi Adityanath deserves to be lauded for this.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, a BJP MP, also accused Priyanka of bringing politics into religion. She said that: "Where was the need to drag saffron into politics? We strongly condemn the effort." It may be recalled that at a press conference on Monday, Priyanka had said: "The Chief Minister, who talks of ''badla'' (revenge) should know that saffron is a religion that is marked by love, compassion and peace. This is the land of Krishna and Ram who were the epitome of compassion and love." --IANS