Saints, Minority Community Welcome Centre's Move In SC On Ayodhya: AIMPLB Announced To Oppose It

Prayagraj/ Lucknow: Political leaders, saints and even the minority community hailed the move of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for moving a petition seeking permission for returning to original owners the 67-odd acres of land it had acquired around the 2.77 acre disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is here in the Sangam city to chair the first ever state cabinet meeting at the Kumbh on Tuesday, has welcomed the decision of the Centre. He said,"We have been saying that we should get permission to use the undisputed land".

The saints too have supported the move of the centre, Saint Samiti chief Mahant Kanihiya Das in Kumbh said that the excess non-disputed land should be handed over to the saints so that religious programes could be held there. " This is an old demand made by the saints from time to time," he said. Acharya Satyendra Das , the chief priest of the the Ram Lalla temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya too said that the dispute is only on 2.77 acres of land and rest land could be handed over to the Centre. "But I can say that till the 2.77 acres of land is transferred to the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas, the Ram temple cannot be constructed," the Acharya said. UP government spokesperson and state health minister Sidharthnath Singh too said that the government was considering all aspect for early construction of the Ram temple. "I blame the Congress for putting all spanners in delay in the court case on Ayodhya. Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, always tried to delay the case on the instruction of party president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi," he alleged.

VHP, Awadh Prant , convenor Bholendra too blamed the Supreme Court of delaying the hearing in the Ayodhya case. " There is a conspiracy to ignore the majority community by the judiciary and which not acceptable," he further alleged.

UP Shia central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi too have welcomed the decision and have appealed to the Muslims to support the Centre's move.

Meanwhile, the Muslim side plaintiff of the Ayodhya title suit , Iqbal Ansari, said that he has no objection if the Supreme court releases the non-disputed land. "The Centre could take the excess land , other hand the area where the Babri mosque stood. We have no objection to the Centre's petition," he told media persons here on Tuesday.

But Mr Ansari alleged that when the Central government should have concentrated on development and employment generation scheme but instead it was more concern for the Ram temple. " When elections are nearby such move by the centre only shows their political motive behind it," he further said. But All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had decided to oppose the Centre's petition. " The court has put blanket ban on any construction near the disputed land. Seeking permission for releasing the excess land is against the court's ruling," said AIMPLB member and lawyer in the Ayodhya case Zafarayeb Jilani here on Tuesday. He said AIMPLB will oppose the petition and will not allow the centre to go against the court's ruling. UNI