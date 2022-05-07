Sainj Area Of Kullu District Would Be Developed From Tourism Point Of View: HP CM

Kullu (The Hawk): Sainj area of Kullu district would be developed from tourism point of view under the ‘Nai Rahaen Nai Manjilien’ programme, a combined office building would also be constructed at Sainj and bed capacity in CHC Sainj would be increased to 50 beds to facilitate the people of the area. These announcements were made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a largely attended public meeting at Sainj in Banjar Vidhan Sabha area of Kullu district today on the occasion of Sainj Mela after laying foundation stones of Rs. 2.70 crore Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple Sainj and Rs. 2.07 crore WSS Larji Gram Panchyat Kotla under Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme. He also performed the opening ceremony of the Block Elementary Education Office at Sainj on the occasion.

Chief Minister said that fairs and festivals were the rich repository of the rich cultural diversity of the State. He said that fairs were also a major source of wholesome entertainment particularly in the rural areas. He said that organizing these fairs in a befitting manner not only help in conserving the rich traditions and culture of the State, but also helps in strengthening our roots. He said that one should always feel proud of their culture as only those societies progress that loves its culture.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of the State during the last over four year have been immensely benefitted by various welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the State and the Centre Governments. He said that the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Ujjawal Yojna etc. of the Centre Government have benefitted lakhs of people of the State. Similarly, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna, HIMCARE, Mukhyamantri Sawablamban Yojna had benefitted almost every household of the State, he added. Chief Minister said that going a step forward, on the occasion of Himachal Day this year, he has announced to provide 50 per cent concession in fare to women in HRTC buses and free power upto 125 units per month to domestic electricity consumers. He said that the State Government has also decided that free water would be provided in rural areas of the State. He said that welfare schemes and initiatives of the present State Government were not going well with the Congress leaders. He said that the State Government also made a record enhancement in the honorarium of various para workers. He said that daily wages of daily wagers have also been enhanced by Rs. 50 per day during the current financial year which was a record in itself.

Jai Ram Thakur said that during the corona pandemic the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the minimum possible losses were caused to the lives and economy of the country. He said that the nation under the able leadership of Narendra Modi not only developed indigenous vaccine, but also successfully launched free vaccination campaign in the country. He said that the State also got a special assistance of Rs. 800 crore due to benevolence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards people of the State. The Chief Minister announced upgradation of Government Middle School Sinhan to High school, Government High School Kanoun to Senior Secondary School, Government Primary Schools Manihar and Koishudhar to Middle schools. Various social, political and cultural organizations also honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion.

MLA Banjar Surender Shourie, while welcoming the Chief Minister and other dignitaries to his home constituency, said that it was the blessings of the deities of the area that the Chief Minister has today laid foundation stones of Rs. 2.70 crore Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple at Sainj. He said that the area has witnessed unparalleled development during the tenure of the present State Government headed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said that Degree College and ITI in the area was possible due to the love and affection of the Chief Minister towards the people of this constituency. He said that the area has immense tourism potential, thus he urged the Chief Minister to develop it from tourism point of view. He also detailed various developmental demands of the area.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, District BJP President Bhim Sain Sharma, Senior BJP Leader Brig. Khushal Thakur, Mandal BJP President Baldev Mahant, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, SP Gurdev Sharma, were present on the occasion among others.