Saina, Srikanth register easy wins at Orleans Masters

Paris: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth began their Orleans Masters campaign with comfortable wins, here.

Saina moved into the second round of the competition after a 21-9, 21-5 win over Rachael Darragh of Ireland in the women's singles opening round clash, which lasted for just 21 minutes on Wednesday.

The fourth seeded Indian will now face France's Marie Batomene in the women's singles Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth entered the next round with a 21-15 21-10 win over compatriot Ajay Jayaram 21-15 21-10 in 25 minutes. He will now take on Malaysia's Cheam June Wei next.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy beat Austria's Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong 21-7 21-18. They will now face Denmark's Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund in the next round.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy too made it to the second following a 21-9, 17-21, 21-19 win over Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark. They will take on Indonesia's Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi in the second round.

Ira Sharma, who was promoted to the main draw from the women's singles qualification, saw off France's Leonice Huet 12-21 21-14 21-17 and will face Bulgaria's Mariya Mitsova.

