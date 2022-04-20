Saina Nehwal vows to keep focus in her quest for more success

Hyderabad: Having missed the chance to clinch a historic singles title at the All England Badminton Championships, star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal vowed to keep her focus in her quest for major titles Saina became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the prestigious All England Badminton Championships earlier this month, only to lose to Carolina Martin of Spain in the summit clash to finish runner-up. "Yes, always be cool and cautious. Do not aspire for higher gains and lose the concentration to get the results," she told PTI. The world number two Indian said she simply lost control of the match as she squandered an opening game lead to go down 21-16 14-21 7-21 to the reigning world champion in the women's singles final in Birmingham. "Yes, fact is the same (bad luck despite a good performance). But, many a times reality is not achieved once lot of expectations are at stake. I did my best but the game fizzled out of my grip. I had defeated Carolina thrice earlier at a very high level. That day actually belonged to her," she said.Saina is presently training under reputed coach Vimal Kumar in Bangalore in the run-up to the India Open to be held in New Delhi later this month. "I am trying my best under the guidance of Vimal (Kumar) sir to do the best in coming India open," she said. Saina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who appreciated her performance in the All England Open Championship. "I am highly thankful to the respected Narendra Modi sir, our beloved PM, for the nice comments and encouragement to me. I am also thankful to CM KCR sir (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) for his encouragement to me on this occasion," she said. PTI