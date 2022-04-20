    Menu
    Saina Nehwal to undergo knee surgery today

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who made an early exit from the Rio Olympic Games, will undergo a knee surgery, here on Saturday. Saina, the 2012 London Games bronze medallist, tweeted a picture of her prescription page, announcing the surgery time at a city hospital.

    Saina had lost in the Group stage after suffering a straight game defeat against Ukraine's Marija Ulitina in the second match. She later revealed that she had a inflammation on her right knee.

