Saina Nehwal to undergo knee surgery today

Mumbai: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who made an early exit from the Rio Olympic Games, will undergo a knee surgery, here on Saturday. Saina, the 2012 London Games bronze medallist, tweeted a picture of her prescription page, announcing the surgery time at a city hospital.

Surgery tomorrow morning at 6 am friends pls pray for me pic.twitter.com/xUGmbU3P3i � Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 19, 2016

Saina had lost in the Group stage after suffering a straight game defeat against Ukraine's Marija Ulitina in the second match. She later revealed that she had a inflammation on her right knee.