Saina Nehwal thanks fans after officially becoming World No. 1

New Delhi: As the Badminton World Federation (BWF) released its latest rankings on Thursday where ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal officially became the World No. 1, she thanked all her fans for their support. The Hyderabadi tweeted a pic on social micro-blogging site Twitter thanking her fans. Saina has become the first woman badminton player from the country to be ranked number one in the world. She is the second Indian player to achieve this feat, after legendary Prakash Padukone. Both Saina and All England champion Caroline Marin entered the India Super Series tournament with an eye to become the World No.1. After reaching the semi-final of the tournament, all Saina needed was a favourable result from the semi-final match between Marin and Ratchanok Inaton of Thailand. Inaton defeated the Spaniard 21-19, 21-23, 22-20 in a thrilling match at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. In the final, Saina clinched her maiden title after notching up a dominating straight game victory ove Intanon.