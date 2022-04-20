Saina loses World No.1 spot

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal lost her World No.1 spot to reigning World Champion Carolina Marin as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) updated its rankings on Thursday. Saina's performance in the last two tournaments -- Japan Open and Denmark Open -- where she lost to Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the second round of both the events, led her to drop to No.2 in women's singles. However, P.V. Sindhu remained stagnant at No.13 despite her appearance in the final of the Denmark Open on Sunday. In men's singles, it wasn't great news as Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and H.S. Prannoy all dropped in rankings. While Srikanth slid a spot to be sixth, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap slipped two places to be at No.10. Prannoy, who defeated the great Lin Dan of China in Paris on Wednesday, also went down a position to No.17 but Ajay Jayaram climbed a place to be ranked No.25. In men's doubles, Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy climbed a place to be at No.19, but Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa dropped a place to be ranked No.13 in women's doubles.