Sailors Striving For Existence Due To Yogi-Modi's Policies: Congress

Varanasi: Congress has alleged that sailors here were striving for existence due to wrong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lead governments and threatened to initiate movement against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments.

Former MP and Congress senior leader Rajesh Mishra here on Thursday alleged BJP government at the Centre and states were anti-poor and their wrong policies have made life of common man more difficult. With assurance to support agitators who were protesting against BJP government, he alleged that due to wrong policies of BJP governments sailors were striving hard for their existence.

Addressing the sailors sitting at Dharna, Mr Mishra said Congress will support all demands of the sailors who were fighting for their survival. He warned BJP governments at Center and state huge movement will be initiated if government will not heed to the issues of sailors.

He said that due to strike of sailors hundreds of devotees and tourists were unable to take boat ride in new year. He said that government can start ferry service from Ramnagar to Prayagraj which will adversely affect tortoises of this region. He said that for conservation of tortoises and other species then government had banned movement of any big ship or cruse in this region 30 years back but Modi government has not only allowed for such heavy ships ferry but also trying to increase their numbers. He said that decision of government has made the life of sailors more difficult and they were striving for survival. Sailors were protesting against second cruise ride, starting of ro-ro service, registration of boats with new regulations, permanent jobs for sailors in water policing and other issues. UNI