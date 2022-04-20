Saif reveals how Boycott's comments once 'annoyed' Pataudi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan revealed how former England cricketer Geoff Boycott's comments once annoyed his father — legendary former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Boycott, who I really looked up to, made me really angry one day. He said: I heard about your father, it's not possible to play Test cricket with one eye.'

"I asked him if he thinks my father is lying, to which he replied, 'Yes! I think he's making it up," Saif, Pataudi's son, told Sportskeeda during a recent interaction.

"I told my father that, and he got really annoyed. He said, 'Well, I was bloody good with two eyes. I'm just good with one.' That was the only arrogant remark I ever heard him make," Saif added.

The Nawab of Pataudi – later Mansur Ali Khan – was, arguably, India's greatest captain ever, took over as captain at the age of 21, barely months after being involved in a car accident that would impair the sight in his right eye forever. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played in, and won 9 of them.

"If he didn't want to tour, he would say he wasn't available. He said it was a game and he was losing interest in the game in the '60s because he thought there was too much cricket," Saif further added.

–IANS