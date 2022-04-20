SAIF, PU Presents Molekule Air Purifiers to AIIMS Bhatinda

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Today at SAIF, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean of University Instructions and Prof. Anuradha, Internal Quality Assurance Cell on behalf of Vice Chancellor, PU and Molekule USA handed over 20 Air purifiers to AIIMS, Bathinda. These Air purifiers are donated by USA based company Molekule Inc. and SAIF PU is distributing these units amongst various hospitals in India.





As India is going through a very Challenging time amidst the second wave of deadly coronavirus and this virus is known to be transmitted from person to person by exposure to aerosolized respiratory droplets. This makes adequate indoor air purification and ventilation extremely critical. Prof. G.R. Chaudhary, Director, SAIF and Dr. Rajeev Kumar from Environment Studies demonstrated the working of these Air Purifiers.

