SAIF, PU on behalf of Molekule USA donates Air Purifiers to PGIMER to help in the fight against coronavirus

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): As COVID-19 is known to be transmitted from person to person by exposure to aerosolized respiratory droplets, adequate indoor air purification and ventilation are extremely critical. In this effort, Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, Panjab University today handed over Air purifiers donated by Molekule Inc. USA to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU presented these Molekule Air Purifier units to Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER, Chandigarh at SAIF/CIL, PU.

Dr. Jaspreet Singh Dhau, Panjab University's distinguished alumni and Head of R&D at Molekule Inc. USA is spearheading the campaign to provide Molekule Air purifiers to various hospitals in India. He expressed that Molekule is with India in its fight against coronavirus and Molekule will donate nearly 100 units to PGIMER, which is one of the premier healthcare institutions in India.



Prof. Jagat Ram expressed his gratitude to PU Vice Chancellor and Dr. Jaspreet Dhau from Molekule USA for coming up with this noble idea to help Indian healthcare system in this difficult time and providing PGIMER these advanced Air Purifiers.



Prof. G.R. Chaudhary, Director SAIF, PU and Dr. Rajeev Kumar from Environment Studies, who are collaborating with Molekule, USA explained the features of Molekule Air Purifier. Chaudhary said that Molekule's core technology (PECO) is designed to destroy airborne pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mold, or chemicals in the air known as VOCs. Up to 99.99% inactivation of coronavirus strains (porcine & bovine) and H1N1 flu virus (Testing completed with the University of Minnesota, USA in 2020).



One unit of Molekule Air Pro RX, which is originally designed for medical purposes in the United States and optimized for air purification in multipurpose facilities in hospitals to cater for huge areas such as emergency halls, ICUs etc. was also handed over to the Director, PGIMER.



Prof. S.K. Tomar Dean Student Welfare(DSW), Prof. Sukhvir Kaur, DSW(Women), Prof. Sanjay Kaushik Dean College Development Council, Prof. Sukhwinder Director Department of Computer Science and Applications and Dr. Ramesh Sharma SAIF/CIL were also present on the occasion.

