











Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. G.R. Chaudhary, Director, SAIF, Panjab University today handed over 10 units of Air purifiers and and 1 Molekule Air Pro RX unit donated by Molekule Inc. USA to Dr. Hemant Batra, Director, Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital Panjab University.

Prof. Batra expressed his gratitude to PU Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar and Dr. Jaspreet Dhau from Molekule USA for coming up with this noble idea to help Indian healthcare system in this difficult time and providing these advanced Air Purifiers. He mentioned that at their institute around 300 vaccinations are taking place on a daily basis, therefore such devices will really help their ICUs, OTs and vaccination centres.

Dr Chaudhary added that as India is going through a very challenging time amidst the second wave of deadly coronavirus and since this virus is known to be transmitted from person to person by exposure to aerosolized respiratory droplets, the air purifiers will help in enhancing indoor air purification and ventilation