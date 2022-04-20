SAIF, PU imparts training to students of Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): SAIF/CIL, Panjab University Chandigarh and Maharaja Lakshman Sen Memorial (MLSM) College Sunder Nagar, H.P, organised a two day workshop on "Analytical Instrumentation for the students of Himachal Pradesh" with the objective of disseminating scientific knowledge to maximum possible number of students across the country, especially the students of the neighbouring and remote regions.





Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor in his inaugural address, appreciated the efforts of SAIF/CIL and shared his vision of sharing and inculcating scientific temprament in the young minds, specially mentioning the North Eastern states.





Prof. CP Kaushal, Principal MLSM, gave an overview of the college and expressed his gratitude to SAIF/CIL and mentioned that they always look forward for such initiatives.





Earlier, Prof. G.R. Chaudhary, Director of SAIF/CIL, in his welcome address, informed about the extraordinary efforts of SAIF/CIL team for contributing during COVID-19 by developing devices and distributing Molekule Air Purifiers to various Hospitals in India, in addition to analyzing large number of samples from across country. SAIF PU efforts were highly appreciated by various ministries of Government of India, he added.





Session 1 of the workshop was moderated by Dr, Sudhir Kumar, HOD Chemistry MLSM. It began with quite engaging and informative presentations on basic analytical techniques – UV by Dr Naresh, FTIR by Ms Anjali, NMR by Dr. Rohit.





Session 2 comprised of virtual lab visits. A live practical demonstration was given on UV and IR by Dr. Moondeep. Dr. Preeti, Ms. Anjali and Mr. Harkamal, while that on NMR by Sh. Avtar Singh, Mr. Manish and Maninder.





Over 150 participants attended the day one of the workshop



