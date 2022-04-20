Saif, Katrina fight terror in 'Phantom' trailer

Mumbai:The trailer of Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial "Phantom", featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been unveiled -- and it shows the duo in an action-packed avatar. The 2 minutes and 42 seconds video begins with the visuals of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and shook the nation for 60 hours. The trailer ends with the lines mouthed by Saif: "India insaaf chahti hain. Unke ghar mein ghuske marenge (India wants justice. Will break into their home and kill them)." The screenplay of "Phantom" has been written in co-ordination with author Hussain Zaidi, and is an adaptation of his book "Mumbai Avengers". The first look of the film was unveiled on Friday, which had both the stars blindfolded with tri-colour, in the backdrop one can see Mumbai's iconic The Taj Mahal Hotel burning. Both the posters were headlined: "A story you wish were true". This would be the first time that Saif will be working with Kabir while Katrina had teamed up with the director in the 2009 thriller "New York" and the 2012 action spy movie "Ek Tha Tiger". IANS